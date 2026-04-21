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21.04.2026 23:29:15

Microsoft Cuts Xbox Game Pass Prices, Removes Day-One 'Call Of Duty' Access

(RTTNews) - Microsoft announced that it is cutting the subscription prices for its Xbox Game Pass services, aiming to reconnect with gamers after recent changes in its gaming leadership.

The main Game Pass Ultimate plan is now going for $22.99 a month, down from $29.99. Meanwhile, the PC Game Pass tier has dropped to $13.99 from $16.49. This service gives subscribers access to a ton of games across consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

As part of the updates, new titles from the Call of Duty series won't be available on Game Pass at launch anymore. Instead, players will have to either buy the new games separately, usually around $69.99, or wait until later in the year when older versions get added to the platform.

These changes come after Asha Sharma, a former executive at Meta, took over Microsoft's gaming division earlier this year, stepping in after Phil Spencer's departure. Sharma has indicated a renewed focus on Xbox's core users.

In the last quarter, gaming made up about 7 percent of Microsoft's overall revenue, but the division saw a decline of around 10 percent year over year. Hardware sales dropped by 32 percent following the cancellation of games like Everwild and Perfect Dark, and revenue from content and services didn't meet internal expectations.

The price cuts represent a shift from last year, when Microsoft actually increased Game Pass Ultimate prices. The company mentioned that this decision was influenced by player feedback and is aimed at aligning better with a variety of user preferences as it redefines its gaming strategy after acquiring Activision Blizzard for $75.4 billion.

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