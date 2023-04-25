|
25.04.2023 22:07:00
Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website
REDMOND, Wash., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that fiscal year 2023 third-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website. The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2023-Q3/press-release-webcast.
As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft's Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-earnings-press-release-available-on-investor-relations-website-301807439.html
SOURCE Microsoft Corp.
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|13:39
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|274,85
|2,63%
