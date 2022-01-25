|
25.01.2022 22:06:18
Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website
REDMOND, Wash. — Oct. 26, 2021 — Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that fiscal year 2022 first-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website.The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2022-Q1/press-release-webcast.As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft’s Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.For more information, financial analysts and investors only: Investor Relations, Microsoft, (425) 706-4400For more information, press only:Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rapidresponse@we-worldwide.comNote to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://news.microsoft.com. Web links were correct at time of publication, but may since have changed. Shareholder and financial information is available at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.The post Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website appeared first on Stories.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Microsoft Corp."
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Microsoft Corp."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!