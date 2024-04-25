|
25.04.2024 22:13:24
Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website
REDMOND, Wash. — April 25, 2024 — Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced that fiscal year 2024 third-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website. The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2024-Q3/press-release-webcast.As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft’s Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.For more information, financial analysts and investors only: Investor Relations, Microsoft, (425) 706-4400For more information, press only:Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rapidresponse@we-worldwide.comNote to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit Microsoft Source at http://news.microsoft.com/source. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may since have changed. Shareholder and financial information is available at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.The post Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website appeared first on Stories.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Microsoft Corp.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.24
|Microsoft and Alphabet enjoy AI-powered gains from cloud divisions (Financial Times)
|
26.04.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Alphabet und Microsoft kontern Meta - KI-Pläne wirken positiv (dpa-AFX)
|
26.04.24
|Microsoft-Aktie nach starken Zahlen gefragt: Umsatz und Gewinn kräftig gestiegen (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|14 311,00
|-0,55%
|Microsoft Corp.
|382,00
|2,61%
|On
|32,79
|2,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.