|
18.03.2022 20:09:00
Microsoft emphasizes regex source generation in .NET 7
.NET 7, a planned next generation of Microsoft’s .NET software development platform, has moved to a second preview, with the software giant highlighting improvements for regex (regular expression) source generation and the SDK.For the SDK, the dotnet new command now has a more consistent, intuitive interface for many of the subcommands already in use. Also, support for tab completion of template options and arguments has been “massively” updated, now offering rapid feedback on valid arguments and options as the user types.[ Also on InfoWorld: Devops best practices: The 5 methods you should adopt ]A new regex source generator, actually included in Preview 1 but not detailed by Microsoft previously, brings the performance benefits of the compiled engine without the startup cost. It also offers better debugging. If a pattern is known at compile time, then using the new source generator is advisable.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!