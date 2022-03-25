Microsoft ends support for .NET 5.0

Support will end for Microsoft’s .NET 5.0 software platform on May 8, despite its being officially released fewer than 17 months ago.Following the .NET May updates, Microsoft will no longer provide .NET 5.0 servicing updates, including security fixes and technical support, the company said in a bulletin published March 24.[ Also on InfoWorld: What’s new in Microsoft .NET 6 ]Microsoft noted that .NET 5.0, introduced in November 2020, was not a long-term support (LTS) release and thus was due to be supported for only 18 months or six months after the subsequent release. To continue receiving updates, developers will need to update to a supported version of .NET, such as .NET Core 3.1 or NET 6.0, which is an LTS release, before the expiration date. .NET 6.0 was released in November 2021.To read this article in full, please click here