20.12.2022 15:46:00
Microsoft executive joins IMDEX board
Mining-tech company IMDEX announced a senior Microsoft executive with extensive business, digital, and resource sector experience has been appointed to the board.Seattle-based Microsoft Chief Commercial Officer, Worldwide Energy and Mining, Uwa Airhiavbere, has been appointed non-executive director, effective December 19.Airhiavbere has critical skills in digital transformation, Industry 4.0, energy transition and finance, together with broad international experience gained from living and working in Africa, Italy and the United States, IMDEX said in a news release, adding that he has deep insights and perspective on the energy, resources and technology sectors globally and can provide contemporary advice to help guide IMDEX’s continued growth as it enables the energy transition. Airhiavbere leads Microsoft’s end-to-end commercial strategy in the energy and mining industries. This aspect of Microsoft is responsible for moving data in their clients’ business into the cloud to deliver effective operational insights. He also oversees high impact growth initiatives and partnerships that support energy operators on their path to net zero.Mr Airhiavbere holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics, with honours, from Brown University, a Master of Arts in International Relations from John Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, DC and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York. “Following a comprehensive search, we are delighted to welcome Uwa to IMDEX,” chairman, Anthony Wooles said in a statement. “His professional experience, industry knowledge and contemporary appreciation of technology globally, are an excellent strategic fit and will build out our board’s existing strengths.”
