Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
09.02.2026 23:45:00
Microsoft Finally Revealed How Many Paying Copilot Customers It Has. The Answer Was Shocking for More Reasons Than One.
For the first time ever, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) revealed key metrics for its Copilot artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot and assistant, a critical piece of the large conglomerate's AI strategy and somewhat viewed as a competitor to other chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT. Investors have long tried to understand how well Copilot is resonating among customers and whether it can truly be one of the main AI chatbots. Metrics revealed about Copilot were shocking in more ways than one.As described on Microsoft's website, "Copilot is a conversational, AI-powered assistant that helps boost productivity and streamline workflows by offering contextual assistance, automating routine tasks, and analyzing data." Examples of tasks that Copilot can execute include drafting presentations and reports by generating content and suggesting edits and revisions, analyzing data and creating charts, and summarizing email chains and drafting emails.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
