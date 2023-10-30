Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023 17:00:09

Microsoft Guards its Models at All Angles

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Microsoft has a lot riding on its AI efforts. Now it's looking at ways to keep its models guarded. The company filed a patent application for a system to detect an algorithmic attack against "a hosted AI system" (in this case, a model that lives in Microsoft Azure) based on its inputs and outputs. Microsoft's wide-reaching patent covers methods to protect its AI models from different types of algorithmic attacks, including: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

