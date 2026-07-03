Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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03.07.2026 22:41:00
Microsoft Had Its Worst Month in More Than 25 Years. Should Investors Buy the Crash?
The month of June felt eerily reminiscent of December 2000 for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The software behemoth shed more than $570 billion in market cap in the past month. The stock is back to where it was in 2023. The drop has been brutal for current investors, but for those in it for the long haul, could this be a rare opportunity to buy? The crushing of Microsoft's stock this month is more about fears and skepticism than actual fundamentals, in my opinion. Microsoft is spending money on artificial intelligence and data centers at an incredible rate. Expenditures are projected to reach $190 billion in 2026, a 63% year-over-year increase. This is causing concern on Wall Street as investors struggle to justify the heavy spending. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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