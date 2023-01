Microsoft Has a Plan to Crush Google

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Well, that didn't take long. Just weeks after OpenAI launched ChatGPT, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now reportedly working on a way to incorporate it into its Bing search engine.When OpenAI released its new ChatGPT AI bot -- a large language model (LLM) capable of writing code and telling jokes -- on Nov. 30, one of the first investor takeaways was that it could be a threat to Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search.Alhough ChatGPT isn't connected to the internet, the implications of the interface are wide-ranging, and it's easy to see how it could challenge, if not replace, Google as it already gives better and clearer answers on some subjects.Continue reading