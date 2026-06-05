Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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05.06.2026 04:41:00
Microsoft Held Up as AI Chips Sold Off. Is It the Safer Megacap Bet Now?
Year to date, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has trailed most of its big-tech peers, with shares down roughly 11% in 2026. But today, the stock did something the chip sector could not: it held up. Microsoft finished the session modestly higher, even as a wave of selling hit semiconductor stocks, with Broadcom sliding double digits and memory and semiconductor names like Micron and Arm Holdings dropping as much as 7% as investors pulled back from the hot group of stocks.That divergence raises a question: As money rotates out of the hardware names that have led the AI trade, is Microsoft -- with its software-heavy, more diversified path to monetizing artificial intelligence (AI) -- the steadier way to own the theme?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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