29.01.2024 12:07:00
Microsoft Hits an All-Time High, But It's Still Some Way From Becoming the Most Important Stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average
On Jan. 19, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed at record highs. So did Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which is currently the most valuable U.S.-based company, sitting at a $3.009 trillion market cap -- ever so slightly above Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) $3.002 trillion market cap.The race for the most valuable company in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite is straightforward. But in the Dow, it's a little more complicated. Let's discuss these market dynamics and why, despite an uphill battle, Microsoft could eventually become the most important stock in the Dow.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
