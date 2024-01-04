|
04.01.2024 11:00:00
Microsoft in 2024: The year custom silicon transforms Azure
The history of modern software development has been a dance between what hardware can give and what software demands. Over the decades, the steps in this dance have moved us from the original Intel 8086, which we now consider very basic functionality, to today’s multi-faceted processors, which provide virtualization support, end-to-end access to encrypted memory and data, and extended instruction sets that power the most demanding application stacks.This dance swings from side to side. Sometimes our software has to stretch to meet the capabilities of a new generation of silicon, and sometimes it has to squeeze out every last ounce of available performance. Now, we’re finally seeing the arrival of a new generation of hardware that mixes familiar CPUs with new system-level accelerators that provide the ability to run complex AI models on both client hardware and servers, both on premises and in the public cloud.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Azure Holdings plc Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Azure Holdings plc Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|13 350,00
|2,97%
|Microsoft Corp.
|336,85
|-0,19%