Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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19.11.2026 06:50:51
Microsoft, Intel Expand Azure Infrastructure Partnership Under Long-Term Agreement
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) said it has expanded its long-term partnership with Intel to strengthen Azure infrastructure and support growing demand for cloud and AI computing.
Under the agreement, Microsoft will secure multi-year supplies of Intel Xeon processors, including next-generation server CPUs codenamed Diamond Rapids. The companies will also expand their work on Azure infrastructure and Intel-based hardware systems.
Microsoft said it will become the first company to use Intel's EMIB advanced packaging technology for its custom Azure chips.
The collaboration will also cover Intel Xeon processors with Compute Express Link (CXL), Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) and confidential computing, aimed at improving memory efficiency, database performance and security.
"Our longstanding collaboration with Intel brings together advanced packaging, custom compute, memory and security capabilities to support Azure and drive continued innovation. Together, we are combining silicon and systems engineering to meet growing customer demand for cloud and AI computing," said Saurabh Dighe, CVP, Azure System & Architecture at Microsoft.
On the Nasdaq, Microsoft shares rose 0.70% in after-hours trading after closing at $508.29 on Wednesday.
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|07:30
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:18
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:30
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:18
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:30
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:18
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|455,10
|-1,70%
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