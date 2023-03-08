|
08.03.2023 23:35:00
Microsoft introduces reliable web app pattern for .NET cloud apps
Microsoft has unveiled a set of best practices it calls the reliable web app (RWA) pattern for .NET, a set of best practices designed to help developers move applications to the company’s Azure cloud.Introduced March 7, RWA was built on the Azure Well-Architected Framework. RWA offers prescriptive guidance on technical and business objectives, covering areas such as security, operations, and cost optimization. A reference implementation provides a production-grade web application for .NET. Objectives of the RWA include:To read this article in full, please click here
