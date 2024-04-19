|
19.04.2024 14:45:00
Microsoft Invests $1.5 Billion in an AI Company: Here's What Investors Should Know
More than any other big tech company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been unabashedly aggressive in artificial intelligence (AI). It forged a partnership with OpenAI in 2019, investing $1 billion in the AI start-up when it needed a funding source, and it invested another $10 billion in OpenAI in early 2023, shortly after that company launched ChatGPT, bringing its grand total to an estimated $13 billion that it has invested in OpenAI.Microsoft even hired Sam Altman when he was briefly fired as OpenAI CEO, though he returned to his company a few days later after OpenAI installed a new board. More recently, it hired Mustafa Suleyman, one of the most respected minds in AI, after his company Inflection AI folded. Suleyman is now CEO of Microsoft AI, and the tech giant hired several of his associates from Inflection AI as well.Now, Microsoft is at it again, making another big move in AI. Here's what Microsoft is doing -- and what it could mean for investors.
