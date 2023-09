Microsoft Is a Great Dividend Stock and Just Boosted Its Payout

Adding to its long history of consistent dividend growth, software-giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced another dividend increase this week. Starting in December, the tech-company's quarterly dividend will now amount to $0.75 -- up 10% from where it was previously. The double-digit rate increase to its payout is a testament to the company's strong business momentum and management's confidence in Microsoft 's underlying cash flow.While the company has paid dividends long enough to be on most dividend-investors' radar or even in their portfolios, its low dividend yield might mean it's sometimes overlooked. But this 10% hike is a strong reminder that some companies with low dividend yields are still worth considering for their long-term dividend growth prospects. Indeed, the business-software specialist's dividend will likely continue growing at robust rates for the foreseeable future.For shareholders of record on Nov. 16, the new quarterly dividend will be paid on Dec. 14.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel