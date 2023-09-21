|
21.09.2023 11:41:00
Microsoft Is a Great Dividend Stock and Just Boosted Its Payout
Adding to its long history of consistent dividend growth, software-giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced another dividend increase this week. Starting in December, the tech-company's quarterly dividend will now amount to $0.75 -- up 10% from where it was previously. The double-digit rate increase to its payout is a testament to the company's strong business momentum and management's confidence in Microsoft's underlying cash flow.While the company has paid dividends long enough to be on most dividend-investors' radar or even in their portfolios, its low dividend yield might mean it's sometimes overlooked. But this 10% hike is a strong reminder that some companies with low dividend yields are still worth considering for their long-term dividend growth prospects. Indeed, the business-software specialist's dividend will likely continue growing at robust rates for the foreseeable future.For shareholders of record on Nov. 16, the new quarterly dividend will be paid on Dec. 14.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|7 966,00
|0,71%
|Microsoft Corp.
|297,20
|-1,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.