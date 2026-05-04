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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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04.05.2026 10:21:00

Microsoft Is a Mess. Is the "Magnificent Seven" Stock a Buy in May or Better Avoided?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has rallied from its 2026 lows in a similar fashion to its "Magnificent Seven" peers, Nvidia, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms, and Tesla. But even with that recovery, Microsoft is still down 15.7% year to date -- a significant underperformance relative to both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.Here's why Microsoft's investment thesis has gotten more complicated, and how to approach this stock right now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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