Microsoft Is All-In on AI: 2 Ways It Will Benefit

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the public introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT advanced chatbot just a few months ago, it's looking more and more likely that the tech industry has entered a new era. What artificial intelligence (AI) will look like in a few years and how exactly some companies will benefit from it are still unclear, but even with a lot of unknowns, it's becoming crystal clear that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is trying to establish itself as an AI leader.Not only has Microsoft already invested in OpenAI to advance its artificial intelligence developments, it has also moved quickly to put ChatGPT into its core products, including Office 365 and Azure. Here's why the company's early moves could pay off.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading