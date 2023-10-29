29.10.2023 12:00:00

Microsoft Is Crushing Google in a Massive Market, and AI Is a Big Reason Why

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) moved in opposite directions as investors digested earnings reports from the two big tech companies.Microsoft moved higher Wednesday after it beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, and offered solid guidancefor the fiscal second quarter. Alphabet, on the other hand, also beat estimates, but the company posted weaker-than-expected growth in Google Cloud, leading to a sharp sell-off on Wednesday. The performance was particularly disappointing compared to the results from Microsoft's Azure cloud-infrastructure service. Let's take a look at the numbers and examine how Microsoft came out on top in the latest round.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

25.10.23 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
25.10.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.10.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.10.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.23 Microsoft Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 305,00 1,77% Ai Holdings Corp
Alphabet A (ex Google) 114,96 -0,95% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 116,66 -0,58% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Microsoft Corp. 311,90 0,21% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen