|
29.10.2023 12:00:00
Microsoft Is Crushing Google in a Massive Market, and AI Is a Big Reason Why
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) moved in opposite directions as investors digested earnings reports from the two big tech companies.Microsoft moved higher Wednesday after it beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, and offered solid guidancefor the fiscal second quarter. Alphabet, on the other hand, also beat estimates, but the company posted weaker-than-expected growth in Google Cloud, leading to a sharp sell-off on Wednesday. The performance was particularly disappointing compared to the results from Microsoft's Azure cloud-infrastructure service. Let's take a look at the numbers and examine how Microsoft came out on top in the latest round.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|25.10.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|25.10.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.10.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
