Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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12.10.2026 08:00:00
Microsoft Is Down 4%. Here's Why I'm Buying More.
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) remains one of the biggest players in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, but even great companies can see their shares pull back. With the stock down 4% from its 52-week high, this pullback could be an opportunity for investors to buy more shares or initiate a new position.
With AI reshaping the tech industry, Microsoft has several advantages that the market may be underestimating. When investors think of ways to trade the AI boom, they usually focus on chipmakers and model providers. But some of the best opportunities may lie with hyperscalers, the companies that provide the cloud platforms that power AI. Microsoft is firmly in that camp.
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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09:30
|dailyAktien: Microsoft – Beginnende kurzfristige Überhitzung (NewsTool)
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09:30
|dailyAktien: Microsoft – Beginnende kurzfristige Überhitzung (NewsTool)
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11.10.26
|Microsoft-Chef will 'Notbremse' in Künstlicher Intelligenz (dpa-AFX)
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09.10.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
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09.10.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
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08.10.26
|H-1B-Visa: US-Regierung nimmt Microsoft ins Visier (dpa-AFX)
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08.10.26
|ROUNDUP: US-Regierung schließt Microsoft aus Visa-Programm aus (dpa-AFX)
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08.10.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|479,55
|0,39%
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