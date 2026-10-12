Microsoft Is Down 4%. Here's Why I'm Buying More.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) remains one of the biggest players in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, but even great companies can see their shares pull back. With the stock down 4% from its 52-week high, this pullback could be an opportunity for investors to buy more shares or initiate a new position.

With AI reshaping the tech industry, Microsoft has several advantages that the market may be underestimating. When investors think of ways to trade the AI boom, they usually focus on chipmakers and model providers. But some of the best opportunities may lie with hyperscalers, the companies that provide the cloud platforms that power AI. Microsoft is firmly in that camp.

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