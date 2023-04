Microsoft Is Flexing Its Muscles in Cloud and AI, and Investors Are Thrilled

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) delighted investors Tuesday afternoon as the tech giant delivered strong results in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, even in a difficult environment.The Windows maker executed where it mattered most. Overall revenue rose 7%, or 10% in constant currency, to $52.9 billion, better than estimates at $51 billion.Microsoft also beat bottom-line estimates as earnings per share rose 10% to $2.45, topping the consensus at $2.23. Operating margin remained strong at 42%, and the stock jumped 9% in after-hours trading on those results and strong guidance.Continue reading