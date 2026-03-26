Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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26.03.2026 11:55:00
Microsoft Is Having Its Worst Start to a Year Since 2008. Is That a Red Flag or a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?
Following a brutal reaction to the earnings report for its fiscal second quarter (ended Dec. 31), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has seen its shares plummet into their sharpest correction since 2008.This drawdown has sparked a debate about the "Magnificent Seven" member: Is Microsoft stock a falling knife, or has the market overreacted, presenting a rare opportunity to buy a preeminent artificial intelligence (AI) stock at a discount? The volatility swirling around Microsoft stock stems from AI infrastructure spending, shifting competitive dynamics, and macroeconomic uncertainties.Let's look at the nuanced picture plaguing big tech investors to assess whether Microsoft is merely suffering from short-term panic selling and has the strength to deliver more explosive growth in the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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24.03.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsende Abschläge (finanzen.at)
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24.03.26
|Wachstumsbedenken: Software-Aktien wie Salesforce, Microsoft und Altlassian lassen kräftig Federn (dpa-AFX)
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24.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones legt zu (finanzen.at)
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24.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
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24.03.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
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24.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Microsoft von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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20.03.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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18.03.26
|Microsoft weighs legal action over $50bn Amazon-OpenAI cloud deal (Financial Times)