Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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20.04.2026 16:15:00
Microsoft Is Having Its Worst Year Since 2022, but This Analyst Says It's a Setup for a $450 Rally
There's no doubt that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been a major disappointment for investors this year. The stock, which was at an all-time high late last year, has fallen 24% from that lofty perch. Now in the red by more than 15% in 2026, Microsoft is on target to have its worst year since 2022. The major concern for Microsoft is its aggressive capital spending to build out its artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company spent $37.5 billion on capex in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with much of that funding directed to semiconductor chips, including graphics processing units (GPUs) and central processing units (CPUs). Investors are concerned that companies such as Microsoft are spending billions on chips that have a short lifespan, and that they're sacrificing free cash flow today without a guarantee that they'll be able to recoup their investments down the road.However, analysts such as Benchmark's Yi Fu Lee have a different take and are projecting big things for Microsoft. Lee says the drop in Microsoft stock presents an "attractive buying opportunity" and has given it a buy rating and a $450 price target. That represents potential upside of 10% in the short term. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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