Microsoft Is Now the Dominant Force in Gaming

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Consolidation for video game stocks has been on the horizon for years. Digital distribution of games for PC, mobile, and console devices has made the hit games of the past less meaningful and the advent of subscription models from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple has enabled a new generation of games with no upfront cost. The result has been a shift in how studios, console-makers, and digital distributors make money. When Microsoft announced its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), it solidified the company's position atop gaming . Microsoft makes the leading Xbox console, has 25 million subscribers on Game Pass, would own 30 studios if the deal closes, and has one of the biggest cloud platforms in the world. The combination makes for a powerful force, with flexibility to dominate any market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading