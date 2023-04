Microsoft Is Officially an AI Company, and Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A mere handful of companies can say they've remained at the top of their industries for decades, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of them. It has dominated the technology sector since launching the Windows operating system in 1985, and it owes its continued success to a relentless focus on innovation. Windows used to be the company's defining product, and although it's still used by billions of people today, Microsoft has evolved. It has built a robust hardware business, a market-leading cloud computing platform, and now it's dominating a new frontier: artificial intelligence (AI).AI is Microsoft's most valuable opportunity so far, and it has already established itself as a leader in the field. Here's how the company is applying the technology and why its stock is a screaming buy right now.Continue reading