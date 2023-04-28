28.04.2023 12:50:00

Microsoft Is Officially an AI Company, and Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy

A mere handful of companies can say they've remained at the top of their industries for decades, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of them. It has dominated the technology sector since launching the Windows operating system in 1985, and it owes its continued success to a relentless focus on innovation. Windows used to be the company's defining product, and although it's still used by billions of people today, Microsoft has evolved. It has built a robust hardware business, a market-leading cloud computing platform, and now it's dominating a new frontier: artificial intelligence (AI).AI is Microsoft's most valuable opportunity so far, and it has already established itself as a leader in the field. Here's how the company is applying the technology and why its stock is a screaming buy right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

27.04.23 Microsoft Neutral UBS AG
26.04.23 Microsoft Outperform Credit Suisse Group
26.04.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.04.23 Microsoft Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ai Holdings Corp 2 368,00 2,96% Ai Holdings Corp
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 4 641,00 0,45% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 276,30 -0,04% Microsoft Corp.

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

