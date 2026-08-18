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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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18.08.2026 06:00:00

Microsoft Just Announced Great News for AMD Investors

Watching for new or strengthening partnerships in the artificial intelligence (AI) realm is a great way to keep tabs on which companies are excelling and which ones are floundering. AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) spent the better part of the first few years of the AI arms race floundering, but it has made some strides in 2026. One partner AMD has been deepening its relationship with is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Microsoft has long looked to diversify its relationship with computing unit suppliers, and its latest deal with AMD is a sure sign of that.But how big of a deal is this for AMD? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 429,60 -1,83% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
Microsoft Corp. 413,05 -0,43% Microsoft Corp.

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