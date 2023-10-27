27.10.2023 13:30:00

Microsoft Just Beat Google on This 1 Important Metric

One of the recurring headlines in 2023 has been the rebounding tech sector on Wall Street, fueled by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). The debut of ChatGPT late last year illustrated the potential productivity gains made possible by large-language models and the resulting development of generative AI. While experts agree the potential is vast, there's no consensus on just how large the market for AI will ultimately be.Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is among the technology's biggest bulls and estimates that AI could represent a $14 trillion opportunity by 2030. More-conservative predictions from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs estimate the market opportunity at $6 trillion and $7 trillion, respectively, by the end of the decade. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) are both working to stake a claim for AI supremacy in the cloud, and while that battle is far from over, Microsoft has taken an early lead.

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 1 857,50 -3,20% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 114,96 -0,95% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 116,66 -0,58% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 9 600,00 -4,24% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 311,90 0,21% Microsoft Corp.
On 24,51 -0,97% On

ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

