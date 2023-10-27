|
27.10.2023 13:30:00
Microsoft Just Beat Google on This 1 Important Metric
One of the recurring headlines in 2023 has been the rebounding tech sector on Wall Street, fueled by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). The debut of ChatGPT late last year illustrated the potential productivity gains made possible by large-language models and the resulting development of generative AI. While experts agree the potential is vast, there's no consensus on just how large the market for AI will ultimately be.Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is among the technology's biggest bulls and estimates that AI could represent a $14 trillion opportunity by 2030. More-conservative predictions from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs estimate the market opportunity at $6 trillion and $7 trillion, respectively, by the end of the decade. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) are both working to stake a claim for AI supremacy in the cloud, and while that battle is far from over, Microsoft has taken an early lead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
