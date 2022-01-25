|
25.01.2022 12:25:00
Microsoft Just Delivered a Knockout Punch to the PlayStation 5
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shook Wall Street when it announced the acquisition of video game publishing giant Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for a whopping $68.7 billion on Tuesday, but a rival felt the tremors when the maker of the Xbox consoles revealed its proposed acquisition.Shares of Sony (NYSE: SONY) plunged 7% on Jan. 18 when Microsoft announced the deal, followed by a 5% drop on Jan. 19. Sony investors are spooked at the proposition of Microsoft owning Activision Blizzard. That's not surprising as Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) could lose some major gaming titles to Microsoft's Xbox once the deal closes in fiscal 2023. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
