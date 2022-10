Microsoft Just Gave Meta Platforms a Big Vote of Confidence

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a bad year for tech. Even "safe" stocks with wide moats, lots of cash, and good long-term growth prospects, such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), are down a lot. Microsoft is down a whopping 32.5% on the year -- even more than the overall market.If an AAA-rated company like Microsoft is down that much, you can imagine how other tech stocks have done if things haven't gone perfectly. Case in point: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which is down a stunning 62% on the year.With Meta now trading at a bargain-basement valuation, it just got a helping hand from none other than Microsoft itself.