Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market suffered a setback on Tuesday, giving back gains from Monday's session amid renewed fears about what the Federal Reserve might do when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) amounted to roughly 1%, with small-cap stocks taking relatively larger hits than their large-cap counterparts.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading