Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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09.07.2026 13:30:00
Microsoft Just Hit a 1-Year Low. Here's Why You'll Regret Not Loading Up on Shares Right Now.
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been a terrible investment in 2026. The stock has declined 21% year to date, and it has been a straight line down since 2026 began. To add injury to insult, Microsoft stock is now down around 30% from its all-time high set last October. It has been a nearly year-long run of Microsoft disappointment, but is now the time to buy the stock?A few days ago, Microsoft hit a 52-week low, but it has rallied a bit since then. Still, it looks primed to deliver incredible upside, as it's a strong player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space and is taking a balanced approach to the major economic shift.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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