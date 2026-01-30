Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
30.01.2026 15:45:00
Microsoft Just Hit an 8-Month Low. Is the AI Stock a No-Brainer Buy Right Now?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been in the driver's seat of the AI boom ever since it started with the launch of ChatGPT.The tech giant wisely began partnering with OpenAI when the company was in its infancy, investing $1 billion in the start-up in 2019, and plowing another $10 billion into the company in 2023 shortly after the launch of ChatGPT. After OpenAI restructured, Microsoft now owns a 27% stake in the start-up, valued at $135 billion.Between that and the strong growth of Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing division, the tech giant has been seen as a winner in AI, but that may be changing after its latest earnings report. Microsoft's stock tumbled by double digits as investors were skeptical of the company's capital expenditure plans and as it forecast slower growth and lower margins ahead. As a result, Microsoft is now trading at an 8-month low.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
