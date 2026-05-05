Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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05.05.2026 19:30:00
Microsoft Just Launched a Major Voluntary Buyout -- What It Signals for Investors and the Future of Its Workforce
Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) new voluntary buyout program could trim costs, reshape its workforce, and test how far it can streamline without hurting innovation. Watch the video below to see what this move might mean for investors and employees.*This video was published on April 24, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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