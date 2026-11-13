Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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13.11.2026 12:20:02
Microsoft Just Piled Onto the Bad News for CoreWeave, Oracle, and Nebius
Neocloud stocks have had a rough few weeks. Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) have crashed more than 35% each since the start of October. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), which is driving growth via its cloud infrastructure business, is down by more than 12%.
Investors have soured on neoclouds for a number of reasons, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) just gave them one more. The tech giant is reevaluating its contracts with those companies with an eye toward reducing the number it works with.
According to reporting from Bloomberg, sources say that Microsoft has chosen not to renew a cloud deal with Oracle. Microsoft plans to prioritize its own data centers going forward, and that pivot in strategy points to the fragile position neoclouds are in right now.
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|10.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CoreWeave
|47,93
|-6,08%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|29 060,00
|0,41%
|Microsoft Corp.
|475,30
|0,57%
|Nebius
|104,96
|-9,17%
|Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|70 600,00
|-1,22%
|Oracle Corp.
|113,72
|-1,08%
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