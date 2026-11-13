Microsoft Just Piled Onto the Bad News for CoreWeave, Oracle, and Nebius

Neocloud stocks have had a rough few weeks. Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) have crashed more than 35% each since the start of October. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), which is driving growth via its cloud infrastructure business, is down by more than 12%.

Investors have soured on neoclouds for a number of reasons, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) just gave them one more. The tech giant is reevaluating its contracts with those companies with an eye toward reducing the number it works with.

According to reporting from Bloomberg, sources say that Microsoft has chosen not to renew a cloud deal with Oracle. Microsoft plans to prioritize its own data centers going forward, and that pivot in strategy points to the fragile position neoclouds are in right now.

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