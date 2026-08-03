Microsoft Aktie

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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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03.08.2026 19:15:00

Microsoft Just Proved that AI Spending Can Pay Off. Here's How the Company Separates Itself From Other AI Stocks.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently reported its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, and investors couldn't have been more impressed. Shares surged by double-digit percentages in the two days after the company's results were released. Investor enthusiasm came as Microsoft reported $100 billion in sales from its Azure cloud computing company for the year, and its Copilot subscriptions rose by nearly 50%.The growth was spurred by Microsoft's massive uptick in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending, proving that big investments are paying off for some tech companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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