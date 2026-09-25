Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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25.09.2026 21:30:01
Microsoft Just Raised Its Dividend by 8%: Is It the Best Magnificent Seven Dividend to Own?
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has lagged the broader market over the past 12 months, as some investors fear that the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution will eventually decrease demand for the company's services. However, there are still many things to like about the tech leader, including its dividend program. In fact, Microsoft recently announced it was raising its dividend by 8%. How does the company's income program compare to those of its similarly-sized peers that are members of the Magnificent Seven? Let's find out.
Image source: The Motley Fool.
On Sept. 15, Microsoft announced that it was increasing its quarterly dividend per share to $0.98. It's worth noting that even before this increase, the company's dividend was much higher than the average for the Magnificent Seven members with dividend programs, including Meta Platforms, Apple, Alphabet, and Nvidia.
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|25.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.09.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.09.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.09.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|26 800,00
|0,15%
|Microsoft Corp.
|453,50
|3,68%
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