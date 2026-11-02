Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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02.11.2026 18:11:02

Microsoft Just Revealed a $677 Billion Reason to Buy Its Stock

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) hit a fresh 52-week low in June, but the company has outperformed the broader equity market ever since. And by the looks of it, Microsoft's run may continue at least a little while longer. The company recently reported its first-quarter 2027 update, and it was impressive. Microsoft gave investors plenty more reasons to buy the stock. Here's what you need to know.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Before looking at the numbers, let's review why Microsoft did not perform well through the first half of the year. Some investors think that artificial intelligence (AI) will disrupt the software industry and replace many services offered by software companies, such as Microsoft.

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Microsoft Corp. 463,05 -1,06% Microsoft Corp.

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