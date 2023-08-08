Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Microsoft Keeps Dropping. Here's Why You Should Buy the Dip.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) wasted no time taking advantage of the AI trend, notably making a multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT parent OpenAI earlier this year. Following the investment, Microsoft integrated generative AI into its search platform, Bing.More recently, the company announced a subscription service called Copilot, which leverages AI across the company's suite of Office products such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams. Microsoft's aggressive innovation in its race against tech counterparts such as Alphabet and Amazon has helped fuel the stock throughout much of 2023. However, the double-edged sword here is that investor expectations going into earnings were sky-high.

26.07.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.07.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.07.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.07.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.07.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 6 572,00 2,56% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 297,00 -0,79% Microsoft Corp.

Konjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.

