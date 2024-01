Microsoft Kicked Off 2024 by Announcing One of Its Biggest Changes in Over 30 Years. Here's What It Means for Investors.

One of the most notable changes in the tech landscape over the past year was the advent of generative AI. Sure, artificial intelligence (AI) has been around in some form or fashion for decades, powering a wide variety of everyday activities. The use of facial recognition and voice-controlled assistants on smartphones, tagging of photos on social media, and even recommendations on streaming video and e-commerce sites all come courtesy of AI. However, generative AI is different, capable of creating original content rather than merely analyzing existing information and using it to draw a conclusion.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been at the forefront of the generative AI boom, thanks to its sizable investment in ChatGPT parent OpenAI and its decision to integrate AI into a broad cross-section of its products and services.However, Microsoft just kicked off the new year by announcing one of its biggest changes in the past 30 years. While the change itself might seem trivial at first glance, it speaks to the growing influence of AI in every facet of everyday life.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel