Microsoft kicks off .NET 9

Microsoft's upcoming .NET 9 release, a planned major update to the company's cross-platform development platform, will focus on the development of cloud-native and AI-powered applications, the company said in a bulletin on February 13.For cloud-native developers, Microsoft will aim at improving runtime performance, application monitoring, and delivering "paved paths" to popular production infrastructure and services. The latter refers to running Kubernetes and using managed database and caching services such as Redis. These improvements will be delivered as multiple layers of the .NET stack. These capabilities come together with .NET Aspire, Microsoft said, which aims to reduce the cost and complexity of building cloud applications. Alongside .NET 9, Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code will add new development and deployment experiences for .NET Aspire.