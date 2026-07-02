Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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02.07.2026 20:22:36
Microsoft Launches Frontier Company, Commits $2.5 Bln To Enterprise AI Adoption
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has launched Microsoft Frontier Company, a new operating business focused on helping enterprises design, deploy and continuously improve artificial intelligence systems, backed by a $2.5 billion investment.
The company said it will embed 6,000 industry and engineering experts with customers to co-develop AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes while protecting proprietary data and intellectual property.
Microsoft said Frontier Company combines deep industry knowledge, change management capabilities and AI engineering to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.
The new organization will support customers in selecting and integrating AI models from multiple providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft AI and open-source models, rather than locking them into a single platform.
Rodrigo Kede Lima has been appointed president of Microsoft Frontier Company.
Microsoft said early projects with customers including London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Land O'Lakes, Unilever, and Novo Nordisk have already delivered measurable results. The company will also work with consulting partners such as Accenture, Capgemini, EY, KPMG, and PwC to expand the initiative globally.
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