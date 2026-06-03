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03.06.2026 07:32:34

Microsoft Launches Majorana 2 Quantum Chip; Targets Scalable Quantum Computer By 2029

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) introduced Majorana 2, a next-generation topological quantum chip developed with support from its agentic AI system, Microsoft Discovery.

According to the company, the new chip features an improved materials stack that delivers a 1,000-fold increase in qubit reliability compared to the previous generation, along with a mean qubit lifetime of around 20 seconds and up to one minute in some cases.

Microsoft said that with this combination of high reliability, speed, and qubit size, it expects to build a scalable quantum computer by 2029, cutting its original timeline in half. It also said Microsoft Discovery, the platform for Frontier R&D, is now generally available.

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