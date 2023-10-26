|
26.10.2023 18:00:19
Microsoft Looks at User Protection After Log-in
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Microsoft wants to protect the cloud after log-in. The company filed a patent application for a system to detect "anomalous post-authentication behavior" related to different workload identities, or the identifiers assigned to a specific task. Basically, this tech uses AI to determine if certain activity or actions taken represent a change in user behavior. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
