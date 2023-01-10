|
10.01.2023 16:49:41
Microsoft Might Invest $10 Billion in Money-Losing ChatGPT Parent -- What Investors Need to Know
The world experienced terrible disruption in 2022 from inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, a terrible year for the stock market, global political turmoil, the war in Europe, and humanitarian crises. But 2022 was also the year millions of people were introduced to the advanced capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) via the controversial apps DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT. At least one tech giant is on board. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is reportedly in talks to invest $10 billion in DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI.If you've been wondering (or even asked ChatGPT) how you might be able to invest in these AI apps, the answer could wind up being Microsoft. But $10 billion isn't exactly chump change. Here's what Microsoft shareholders need to know. If you're a Microsoft shareholder, you apparently already have a stake in DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT. Microsoft reportedly led a $1 billion funding investment round into OpenAI back in 2019, striking a deal to give the start-up more cash to continue developing its AI algorithms, as well as a partnership in which OpenAI would use Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform. Continue reading
10.01.23
Microsoft Outperform
RBC Capital Markets
05.01.23
Microsoft Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.01.23
Microsoft Neutral
UBS AG
09.12.22
Microsoft Outperform
Credit Suisse Group
21.11.22
Microsoft Buy
UBS AG
