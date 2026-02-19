Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
19.02.2026 15:45:00
Microsoft or Alphabet: Which Stock Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire Maker?
Microsoft or Alphabet: Which Stock Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire Maker?
There's no doubt that both Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have turned plenty of investors into millionaires. But, for anyone that doesn't own either one yet, which is the more likely stock to do the same for a newcomer today?It's got to be Alphabet. Here's why.If you already own Microsoft, you're hardly doomed. Windows remains the dominant name in computer operating systems. Its cloud computing business remains a healthy cash cow as well. It's losing ground on a couple of important fronts, though. One of them is the all-important artificial intelligence (AI).
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.10.25
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|7 595,00
|0,40%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|260,70
|1,52%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|261,45
|1,63%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|19 200,00
|-0,98%
|Microsoft Corp.
|338,40
|0,01%