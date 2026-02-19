Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

19.02.2026 15:45:00

Microsoft or Alphabet: Which Stock Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire Maker?

There's no doubt that both Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have turned plenty of investors into millionaires. But, for anyone that doesn't own either one yet, which is the more likely stock to do the same for a newcomer today?It's got to be Alphabet. Here's why.If you already own Microsoft, you're hardly doomed. Windows remains the dominant name in computer operating systems. Its cloud computing business remains a healthy cash cow as well. It's losing ground on a couple of important fronts, though. One of them is the all-important artificial intelligence (AI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Analysen
16.02.26 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
20.01.26 Alphabet C Neutral UBS AG
20.11.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
30.10.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
27.10.25 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 7 595,00 0,40% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 260,70 1,52% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 261,45 1,63% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 19 200,00 -0,98% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 338,40 0,01% Microsoft Corp.

