Microsoft Plans to Charge Big for AI. Will Users Pay?

Artificial intelligence has been making headlines this year and with good reason. The debut of ChatGPT and its brand of generative artificial intelligence (AI) provided a glimpse at the productivity gains that were possible for the next wave of chatbots powered by large language models (LLMs), and the potential is mind-boggling.One of the most oft-quoted prognostications comes courtesy of Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management, which estimates that AI software could generate $14 trillion in revenue by 2030. Even if that estimate is pie-in-the-sky, it helps to illustrate the magnitude of the opportunity.Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) $13 billion investment in ChatGPT owner OpenAI helped kick off the current AI gold rush, and the company has been quick to integrate AI tools across its vast empire. The company just announced the first round of pricing for its AI -infused technology -- and it won't come cheap.