|
07.01.2023 12:00:00
Microsoft previews Graph API proxy for developers
With Microsoft Graph Developer Proxy, the software giant is providing a command line tool intended to provide a better way to test applications that use Microsoft Graph.Graph Developer Proxy, currently in a developer preview, allows developers to mock Graph API responses and simulate Graph API errors on their local machines. Issues can be identified and fixed in code early in the development cycle. The current preview focuses on error simulation for Microsoft Graph and other APIs, as well as on providing contextual guidance to improve application performance.Published January 4, the latest preview release, version 0.3, can be downloaded from GitHub. It is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Users are advised to check if apps properly handle API errors. The Microsoft Graph API provides access to data and insights from Microsoft 365 applications.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!