15.06.2022 20:49:00
Microsoft previews text classification API for ML.NET
Microsoft has unveiled a preview of the ML.NET Text Classification API, an API intended to make it easier to train custom text classification models using the open source ML.NET machine learning framework.Introduced June 14, the ML.NET Text Classification API uses “state-of-the-art” deep learning techniques, Microsoft said. ML.NET allows developers to integrate custom machine learning models into .NET apps. Text classification is the process of applying labels or categories to text. Common use cases include categorizing email as spam or not spam, analyzing sentiment as positive or negative from customer reviews, and applying labels to support tickets.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
